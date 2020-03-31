Wealth Quarterback LLC Invests $10.96 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,962,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.5% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,947,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,476,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $8.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $262.36. 9,526,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,537,483. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.69. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

