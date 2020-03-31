Wealth Quarterback LLC Invests $123,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.07.

NYSE TMO traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.09. The stock had a trading volume of 125,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,852. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The company has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

