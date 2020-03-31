Wealth Quarterback LLC Invests $156,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2020

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,585 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12,056,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,256,448. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.86. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.04.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit