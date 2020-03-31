Wealth Quarterback LLC Invests $156,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,585 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12,056,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,256,448. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.86. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.04.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

