Wealth Quarterback LLC Invests $271,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.35. 2,214,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,263,284. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $167.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.71 and its 200-day moving average is $135.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

