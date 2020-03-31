Wealth Quarterback LLC Invests $418,000 in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.10. 6,936,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,365,154. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.39. The company has a market cap of $207.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.20.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

