Wealth Quarterback LLC Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,302,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 124,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.20.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.79. 97,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,301. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.