Wealth Quarterback LLC Makes New Investment in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,369,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,279,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday. Cfra increased their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.85.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.