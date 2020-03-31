Wealth Quarterback LLC Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.18. 395,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,979,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.44.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Read More: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.