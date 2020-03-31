Wealth Quarterback LLC Purchases Shares of 112,763 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 112,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.97. 142,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,028. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.62. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

