Wealth Quarterback LLC Purchases Shares of 1,629 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,199,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,758,000 after buying an additional 99,994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,655,000 after buying an additional 63,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,545,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,605,000 after buying an additional 57,885 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,199,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,589,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,071,000 after buying an additional 112,947 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.81. 33,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,967. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.64. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $98.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9144 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

