Wealth Quarterback LLC Takes $175,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after buying an additional 8,802,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,110,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 978,575 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,524,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $653,756,000 after acquiring an additional 619,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,875,052,000 after purchasing an additional 616,255 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.20.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $79.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,519,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,002,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.83. The firm has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

