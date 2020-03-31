Wedbush Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $200.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wedbush from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LULU. Deutsche Bank cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.31.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $4.05 on Friday, reaching $189.89. The company had a trading volume of 556,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,260. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.70 and a 200-day moving average of $216.78. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,514 shares of company stock worth $47,186,413 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,460,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,952,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 603,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,776,000 after acquiring an additional 275,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

