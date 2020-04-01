$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemours’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. Chemours reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemours will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion.

CC has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

Shares of NYSE CC traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 209,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,039. Chemours has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Brown purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider E Bryan Snell purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 141,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,193.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $65,931,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Chemours by 1,333.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 725,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 674,747 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $10,478,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chemours by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,194,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,794,000 after purchasing an additional 500,177 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chemours by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 608,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 429,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

