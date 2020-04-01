$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $0.97. J B Hunt Transport Services reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow J B Hunt Transport Services.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

JBHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens cut their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.21.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.94. The stock had a trading volume of 63,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $122.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.17. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,418,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,245.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 667.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.