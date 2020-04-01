AceD Price Reaches $0.0051 on Top Exchanges (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 20% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 1st. AceD has a total market cap of $57,185.07 and approximately $795.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, AceD has traded 42.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004264 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000613 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001453 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 11,191,543 coins and its circulating supply is 11,181,543 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

