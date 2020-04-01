Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 26th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, April 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd.

Acme United has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Acme United has a payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

ACU stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.00. 2,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,819. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.33. Acme United has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $24.91.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, craft products, and safety cutters under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

