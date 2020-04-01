Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the highest is $2.43. Adobe posted earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.49 to $10.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.34 to $12.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra cut their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.44.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $17.51 on Wednesday, reaching $300.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,491,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,105. The company has a market capitalization of $153.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.97. Adobe has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,445 shares of company stock worth $19,174,961 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $725,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,669,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

