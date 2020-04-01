Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

Get Advantest alerts:

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Advantest from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of ATEYY traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334. Advantest has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $58.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.10.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

