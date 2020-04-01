Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACDVF. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Air Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of ACDVF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,355. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.68. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $40.31.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

