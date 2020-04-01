Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ANZFF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. 40,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,031. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. Air New Zealand has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit