Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
ANZFF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. 40,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,031. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. Air New Zealand has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.10.
About Air New Zealand
See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.