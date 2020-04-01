Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$0.90 price objective on Alio Gold and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Alio Gold stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.66. The company had a trading volume of 100,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,807. Alio Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.43 and a 12 month high of C$1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 million and a PE ratio of -0.38.

Alio Gold Company Profile

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

