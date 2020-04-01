Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$0.90 price objective on Alio Gold and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Alio Gold stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.66. The company had a trading volume of 100,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,807. Alio Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.43 and a 12 month high of C$1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 million and a PE ratio of -0.38.

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

