Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) Lowered to “Tender” at Pi Financial

Pi Financial downgraded shares of Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) from a neutral rating to a tender rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.71 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$0.50.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alio Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Alio Gold stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.87. Alio Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.43 and a 1-year high of C$1.23.

Alio Gold Company Profile

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

