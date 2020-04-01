Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) Lowered to “Tender” at Pi Financial

Pi Financial downgraded shares of Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) from a neutral rating to a tender rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.71 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$0.50.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alio Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Alio Gold stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.87. Alio Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.43 and a 1-year high of C$1.23.

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

