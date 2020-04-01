AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

