Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,333.20.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $43.12 on Wednesday, reaching $1,906.60. 2,956,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,597,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,953.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,845.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

