Analysts Expect Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.23 Million

Brokerages expect that Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) will report $55.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.96 million. Wingstop posted sales of $48.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year sales of $218.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.48 million to $232.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $250.97 million, with estimates ranging from $218.25 million to $266.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

WING has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.94.

Shares of WING traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $78.02. 36,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,834. Wingstop has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $107.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 113.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.27%.

In related news, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 203,130 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after acquiring an additional 66,931 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $21,170,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,015,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

