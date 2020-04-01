ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ANSELL LTD/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ANSELL LTD/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ANSLY stock traded up $3.41 on Tuesday, reaching $69.16. 1,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368. ANSELL LTD/S has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $89.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.51.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment offers a range of surgical and examination gloves covering various applications; and healthcare safety devices and active infection protection products for healthcare patients.

