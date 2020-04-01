Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ansell to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Ansell stock traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 573. Ansell has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental offices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

