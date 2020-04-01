Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given “Buy” Rating at TD Securities

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATZAF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.08. 770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,871. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

