Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given “Buy” Rating at TD Securities

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.50 price target on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS ATZAF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.08. 770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,871. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $19.76.
Aritzia Company Profile
