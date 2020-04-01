Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arlington Asset Investment Corp. is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. “

AI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Arlington Asset Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE AI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,808. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. Arlington Asset Investment has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). Arlington Asset Investment had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arlington Asset Investment will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

