ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 99,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $23.98.

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products.

