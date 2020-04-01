Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Trading Down 10.4%

Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s stock price traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.33, 17,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,386,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Astrotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

About Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

