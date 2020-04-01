AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,799 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.3% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.05. 37,461,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,212,736. The company has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.58.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

