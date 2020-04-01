Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Upgraded to Buy by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMBLF traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.40. 819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.43.

