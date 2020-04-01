Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Shares of BKR stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.77. 547,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,766,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.24. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,111.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,645.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,234. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 34,622 shares of company stock worth $642,165 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $687,949,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,880,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,939,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,597,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

