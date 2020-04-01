Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 201 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.6% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,635.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,497.13.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $58.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,103.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,495. The company has a market capitalization of $772.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,306.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1,318.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 50.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

