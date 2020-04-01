Bath Savings Trust Co Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Capital World Investors raised its position in Honeywell International by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after buying an additional 7,032,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after buying an additional 699,644 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,203,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,964,000 after purchasing an additional 631,916 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,721,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $658,756,000 after purchasing an additional 551,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $294,955,000 after purchasing an additional 518,874 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

HON traded down $5.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,453,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,104,336. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.41. The firm has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

