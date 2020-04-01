Bath Savings Trust Co Has $3.72 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,626 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,124 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,678,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,472,938. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.11 and a 200 day moving average of $121.61. The company has a market capitalization of $283.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.31.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.