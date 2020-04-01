Bath Savings Trust Co Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $286.43. 2,600,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,615,162. The company has a market capitalization of $128.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $303.92 and a 200 day moving average of $299.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.42.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

