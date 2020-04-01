Bath Savings Trust Co Raises Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $28.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $431.40. 67,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,262. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $518.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $557.25. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $599.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.75.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

