Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 786 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,311,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,856,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.31.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

