Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bioventix (LON:BVXP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported GBX 69.28 ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Bioventix stock opened at GBX 3,700 ($48.67) on Wednesday. Bioventix has a 12-month low of GBX 2,587 ($34.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,140 ($54.46). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,550.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,513.44. The stock has a market cap of $190.97 million and a PE ratio of 33.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a GBX 36 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Bioventix in a report on Monday.

Bioventix Company Profile

Bioventix PLC manufactures and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for use in blood-testing machines in hospitals and other labs worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications.

