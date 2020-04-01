Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2020

TD Securities upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has $175.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Friday, March 20th.

OTCMKTS BYDGF traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 635. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $91.64 and a 52 week high of $173.39.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit