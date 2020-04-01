Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has $175.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

OTCMKTS BYDGF traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 635. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $91.64 and a 52 week high of $173.39.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.