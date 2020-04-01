BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BXBLY. ValuEngine raised shares of BRAMBLES LTD/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRAMBLES LTD/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BRAMBLES LTD/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BRAMBLES LTD/S from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BRAMBLES LTD/S currently has an average rating of Buy.

BXBLY traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 79,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,288. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.87. BRAMBLES LTD/S has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98.

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments.

