Brokerages Anticipate Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) to Announce $1.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.10. Fiserv posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $6.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,326,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,614,433. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

