Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUF remained flat at $$17.40 on Tuesday. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56. Buzzi Unicem has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $20.78.

Buzzi Unicem SpA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi Unicem SpA was founded in 1907 and is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

