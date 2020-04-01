Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Cut to $246.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Benchmark from $295.00 to $246.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $280.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $397.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.90.
Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $9.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.50. 150,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $275.13.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
