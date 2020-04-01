Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Cut to $246.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Benchmark from $295.00 to $246.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $280.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $397.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $9.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.50. 150,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $275.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

