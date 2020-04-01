Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDUAF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $32.32.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

