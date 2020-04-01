Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2020

TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDUAF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $32.32.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

Featured Article: Tariff

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit