Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Scotiabank currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

CBWBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

OTCMKTS CBWBF traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $27.42.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

