Capital & Regional plc (LON:CAL) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Capital & Regional’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CAL opened at GBX 90.47 ($1.19) on Wednesday. Capital & Regional has a 12-month low of GBX 66.21 ($0.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 302.50 ($3.98). The stock has a market cap of $91.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 164.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.11.

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 367 ($4.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 38.20 ($0.50) by GBX 328.80 ($4.33). As a group, analysts expect that Capital & Regional will post 446.0000229 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAL shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities cut Capital & Regional to an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 28 ($0.37) price target on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Capital & Regional to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 56.50 ($0.74).

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

