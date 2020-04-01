Cassiopea’s (CPPSF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cassiopea (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Cassiopea stock remained flat at $$43.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Cassiopea has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.50.

Get Cassiopea alerts:

About Cassiopea

Cassiopea S.p.A., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical dermatology products worldwide. It offers Winlevi, an antiandrogen, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the topical treatment of acne; Breezula, a topical antiandrogen that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat androgenic alopecia; CB-06-01, a topical antibiotic, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acne, including strains resistant to other antibiotics; and CB-06-02, a novel integrin activator that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat genital warts.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cassiopea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassiopea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.